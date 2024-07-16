'Nazis never change': Kremlin comments on killing of Russian soldier by Azov militants

TVER, July 16. /TASS. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn't mince words when commenting on a video showing members of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion (designated as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) shooting an unarmed Russian soldier.

"Nazis never change," he told reporters. "They must be treated like Nazis and they must be eliminated," Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "this is what our heroes are doing on the frontline. Asked if a legal case was being built around such incidents, Peskov answered in the affirmative. "Efforts to gather evidence have been going on for several years now. Our investigators are working very diligently to collect all the facts regarding these absolutely inhuman atrocities," he added.