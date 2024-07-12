Armenia’s military exercise with US undermines security cooperation with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The US-Armenian Exercise Eagle Partner, which is scheduled for July 15 to 24, undermines Armenia's security cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the West, "uses the involvement in the maneuvers and training programs under its auspices to impose NATO armed forces standards on the republic." That gives the Western additional leverage over Armenia's domestic and foreign policy, she said.

"Such steps by Yerevan, which are becoming systemic, undermine the prospects for the functioning of proven mechanisms of interaction in this area," the diplomat said.