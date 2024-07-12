Chad may scrap visas for Russians before end of 2024, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Chad is working to scrap visas for Russian citizens, the African republic’s Ambassador to Moscow Adam Bechir Mahamoud told TASS.

"We are working to introduce visa-free travel with Russia," the diplomat said. Visas for visitors to Chad from Russia may be scrapped before the end of this year, he added.

According to the ambassador, holders of diplomatic or service passports will get the privilege before the change can be made for ordinary citizens.

Earlier, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia is making arrangements to scrap visas for nationals from a number of countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.