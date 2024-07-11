Kiev committed deliberate terror attack on children — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has committed a deliberate terrorist act against children, sending its drone to attack a playground in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline region of Belgorod, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"A yet another attack of the Kiev regime has taken place. A drone deliberately dropped an explosive object on children in a playground," she wrote on Telegram.

The spokeswoman emphasized that it was a "deliberate terrorist act aimed at children," which "deserves an immediate international condemnation."

Five children were injured when a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive object on a playground in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. Two of the children are in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, the governor reported that 12 residents of Shebekino were wounded in two Ukrainian attacks.