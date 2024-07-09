Russia is open to cooperation with all interested countries — PM Mishustin

EKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russia intends to develop international cooperation and is open to cooperation with all those who are ready for honest dialog, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We intend to continue our active participation in forming the broadest possible international economic cooperation. We are open to everyone who is committed to cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust, respect, and consideration of each other’s interests," he said.

Mishustin drew attention to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about his readiness to establish comprehensive technological and industrial partnerships with interested states on equal terms. The Prime Minister called strengthening ties with friendly economies a key priority. "There is a striking example - significant progress in strengthening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Mutual trade turnover has set another record. There are plans to open a number of joint production facilities in high-tech areas," he said.