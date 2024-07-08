NATO keeps intensifying military activity in Arctic, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. NATO continues its military activity in the Arctic where the situation is characterized by mounting threats to Russia’s military-political and economic security, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, Senior Official in the Arctic Council from Russia Nikolay Korchunov told TASS on Monday.

‘Yes, it continues," the senior Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

"The situation is tense and is characterized by mounting risks and threats to military-political and economic security of the Russian Federation in high latitudes," he stressed.