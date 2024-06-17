Putin to discuss partnership, international issues in Vietnam — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Development of the partnership between Moscow and Hanoi will be in the focus of negotiations to be held by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam.

The Russian leader will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Meetings will be held in Hanoi with Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man," the Kremlin said.

"It is planned to discuss the status and prospects of further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in trade-economic, scientific-technological and humanitarian spheres, and to exchange opinions on current issues of international and regional agenda," the Kremlin’s press service said.