West’s recognition of Palestine long overdue — Russian deputy minister

N'DJAMENA /Chad/, June 6. /TASS/. The West’s recognition of Palestine is the right thing to do, but this step is long overdue, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"It appears to me that it is a right step in the right direction. However, these steps are long overdue in comparison with our position. As you know, the State of Palestine was recognized by the Soviet Union," he said, answering to a reporter’s question.