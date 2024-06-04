Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 112 areas over past day

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 112 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on enemy personnel and military equipment in 112 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike five Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops struck five Ukrainian army brigades and repelled three enemy counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units keep advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. During the last 24-hour period, they inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 82nd air assault, 36th marine infantry and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye, Liptsy, Stary Saltov and Vysokaya Yaruga in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the 82nd air assault, 71st jaeger and 13th Ukrainian National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, three motor vehicles, an Osa surface-to-air missile launcher, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Kiev loses 400 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 400 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units gained better ground and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized and 4th tank brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepovaya Novosyolovka and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled a counterattack by an enemy assault group near the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 400 personnel, three armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses over 470 troops in Donetsk area in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 54th mechanized, 5th assault and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka and Ostroye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 470 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles and a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 71st infantry, 109th territorial defense and 2nd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sokol, Yevgenovka, Karlovka and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse five Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units "repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 47th and 110th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 370 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 370 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 370 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces take better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces took better positions in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops and 9 pieces of equipment over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 130 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles and 7 motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction amounted to 75 personnel, 3 motor vehicles, 2 US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer. Also, a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, it specified.

Russian air defenses down 41 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 18 rockets of HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 18 US-made HIMARS rockets and Olkha rockets, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 610 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 25,122 unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,247 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,328 multiple rocket launchers, 10,074 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,263 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.