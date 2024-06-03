MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Grad MLRS crew of Russia’s battlegroup North has hit a cluster of Ukrainian reserves in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Grad MLRS crew of Russia’s battlegroup North carried out a strike on the place of the enemy's accumulation of manpower in the Kharkov Region. According to the information received from the operators of the reconnaissance drones, a concentration of Ukrainian reserves was identified on the outskirts of one of the settlements was identified. <...> The enemy's losses amounted to over 30 servicemen," the ministry said.

In addition, a truck and two cars were destroyed as a result of shelling the area where Ukrainian nationalists were concentrating their manpower, the Russian military added. The preparation for firing took no more than five minutes, the ministry added.