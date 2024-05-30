Russian forces destroy four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in the northwestern part of the Black Sea over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 122 areas. The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement, giving the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russian forces keep advancing in Kharkov area

Russian forces kept advancing in the Kharkov area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 225 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continue advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tikhoye, Konstantinovka and Granov in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by enemy assault groups in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 225 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and three 122mm D-30 howitzers in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops inflict 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 445 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Zagoruikovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 445 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost two infantry fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses over 305 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 305 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 67th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Novy in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, they repulsed a counterattack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 305 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer and an electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 335 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 335 troops and a US-made Bradley armored vehicle in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger and 24th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 110th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ocheretino and Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 335 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher and a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army brigade in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted casualties on a Ukrainian army brigade in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better ground and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repulsed an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, five motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian brigade in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on a Ukrainian National Guard brigade in the Dnepropetrovsk Region where the enemy lost roughly 65 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 23rd National Guard brigade near the settlement of Maryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, four motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane. During the last 24-hour period, they destroyed 24 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight US-made ATACMS tactical missiles and a US-made HARM anti-radar missile," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 606 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,201 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,324 multiple rocket launchers, 9,957 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,112 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.