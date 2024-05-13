Ukrainian forces shell LPR’s Krasnodon, four people injured — govenor

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled Krasnodon in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), a fire broke out in the city, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said, adding that according to preliminary information, four people were injured.

"This time the city of Krasnodon was subjected to Ukrainian terrorist shelling. <...> As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. Emergency services are working on the site. Measures are being taken to evacuate people. <...> According to preliminary data, four people were injured. Information about the damage is being clarified. The main task is to save lives and homes of civilians of the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pasechnik also said that after the shelling the road to Krasnodon was blocked.