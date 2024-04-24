Russia discourages use of UN sanctions for interference in African affairs — envoy

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia decisively condemns unilaterally imposed restrictions against African countries and discourages attempts to use UN Security Council sanctions for interference in their internal affairs, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We decisively condemn the unilateral restrictions, imposed against [African countries]. We discourage the attempts to use UN Security Council restrictions as instruments of interference in internal affairs of other states," he said in his video address to the 3rd "Russia - Africa: what’s next?" International youth forum.

Nebenzya underscored that Russia continues to "make an important contribution to strengthening of African countries’ potential, including UN Security Council and General Assembly."

"We principally oppose the external imposition of any political organization recipes, and we advocate the reduction of the sanctions pressure on sovereign African nations," the Russian envoy said.