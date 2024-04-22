Russia ready to offer access to Asian markets to partners in BAM upgrade — Putin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s partners in Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and Trans-Siberian Railway upgrade can receive access to growing Asia-Pacific markets, President Vladimir Putin said at the joint meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with veterans - BAM builders.

"We are ready to offer access to quickly growing markets of the Asia-Pacific Region to our partners. To this end we intend to implement plans of expedited upgrade of BAM, the Trans-Siberian Railway, development of the entire eastern range of railroads on the basis of advanced technologies," the Russian President said.

"Implementation of these plans is also of paramount importance to strengthen connectedness of our country, for our political and economic sovereignty," Putin added.