US insists on inciting confrontation in Asia-Pacific region — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Washington and its allies continue to try to fuel conflict in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The United States and its allies are trying to stir up conflict in the Asia-Pacific region as well, where they persistently bring their logic of a profound standoff. We consider this a manifestation of hegemonism and of the same rules-based order that the West replaced international law with," the senior diplomat said at the Universities and the Future international forum held at Moscow State University.

He also noted that the way the West is desperately trying to preserve "the neo-Nazi regime [in Kiev] by nurturing it" is further proof that Russia is on the right path with its foreign policy. "Russia is a global giant and as such, it strives to play a balancing and productive role in global affairs and significantly contribute to the development of Eurasia’s shared space," the diplomat concluded.