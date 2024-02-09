Russian drone attacks leave around 70% of Ukrainian troops killed near Donetsk — soldier

DONETSK, February 9. /TASS/. Russian drone crews attached to the Sparta unit are delivering at least 30 attacks per day against the enemy near Donetsk, killing around 70% of troops holding Ukrainian positions in that section of the line of engagement, a soldier who goes by the call sign "Lego" told TASS.

"Every day, we attack enemy positions at least 30 times. Most Ukrainian soldiers, or around 70%, get killed under the debris, or in explosions, or else they hit mines as they attempt to escape from collapsed trenches," the soldier said.

According to him, if a Ukrainian soldier survives a drone attack, he, as a rule, tries to make it to the nearest position, thereby revealing its location to Russian forces.