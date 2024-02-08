Putin congratulates Aliyev on his victory in presidential election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the extraordinary presidential election and wished him new successes in his work at such a high state post," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, a congratulatory telegram was also sent to Aliyev.

Azerbaijan held the presidential election on February 7. According to the Central Election Commission, after processing the protocols from 93% of the polling stations, Aliyev won the election with 92.05% of the votes.