Preparations for Putin’s Address to Federal Assembly underway, no exact date yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly are already underway with its precise date to be announced separately, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, preparations are underway," he said without specifying the date. "We will also inform you about the date of the address in due time," the Kremlin official added.

Peskov explained that usually preparations for this event take several months.

Putin’s previous Address to the Federal Assembly was on February 21, 2023.