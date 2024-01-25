Russia supplies 2.7 mln tons of wheat to Bangladesh in 2023 — envoy

NEW DELHI, January 25. /TASS/. Russia contributes much to Bangladesh’s food security, having supplied 2.7 mln tons of wheat to the country in 2023, Russia’s Ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Mantytsky said.

"Russia contributes much to Bangladesh’s food security as it is one of the key suppliers of various agriculture products, first of all wheat and fertilizers. In 2023, exports of Russian grain to Bangladesh reached 2.7 mln tons," he said in an address on the occasion of 52 years since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Bangladesh.

"Despite today’s turbulence in global affairs, fruitful cooperation between Moscow and Dhaka is developing in many sectors," the diplomat added.