Russia, Iran, Turkey emphasize role of Astana process in achieving Syrian settlement

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey have stressed the leading role of the Astana format process in promoting a sustainable settlement to the Syrian crisis, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara said in a joint declaration adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"As the Astana format guarantor countries, Iran’s, Russia’s and Turkey’s representatives reviewed the developments in the world and the region and emphasized the leading role of the Astana process in promoting a sustainable solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement said.

The document emphasizes that the parties "expressed their conviction that there can be no military solution in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a viable and long-term Syrian-led and UN-facilitated political process in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254."