Russia, Iran, Turkey see US presence as reason behind instability in Syria — Russian envoy

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow, Tehran and Ankara agree that US illegal military presence is the main cause of instability in Syria, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"We know and we specifically talk about who is behind it all. It’s the US, and we believe - at least, Russia is convinced of this and Turkish and Iranian officials share a similar view - that the US’ unlawful military presence in two regions is the main reason behind the ongoing instability in Syria," he pointed out at a press conference following the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"Earlier, the Americans were hatching plans to create a quasi-state entity in northern Syria but now, they are trying to implement a similar project in the country’s south. Clearly, the Syrian people don’t support these plans. <...> However, such processes are underway and there is a need to resist them," the Russian presidential envoy added.