Russia concerned over Israel calling to question two-state solution to conflict — Lavrov

UN, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the Israeli authorities’ statements that call into question the two-state solution to the conflict with Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"Another key factor is the inviolability of the two-state solution to the Palestine-Israeli conflict and the imperative of its most rapid implementation," he said. "We are very concerned over the statement by the Israeli leadership calling to question this formula," the minister said.

He also noted "the vague statements by top officials of the US Department of the State on that," adding that Moscow would not like "Washington to rely again on its allegedly efficient, though in fact absolutely disastrous diplomacy, in a move to halt down somehow the parameters of the Middle Eastern settlements beneficial for it before the November vote, completely ignoring the long-term consequences.".