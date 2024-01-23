Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats stress need for ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Ayman Safadi of Jordan stressed the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and noted that their countries are aligned on how to settle the crises in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting on the UN sidelines.

"The sides exchanged views on the key issues of the Middle East agenda with a focus on the ongoing escalation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The ministers stressed the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the use of political and diplomatic means to settle the situation on the basis of UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions," it said.

"The ministers confirmed that Russia and Jordan have converging approaches to the settlement of crisis situations in the Middle East on the basis of international law, since these situations have a negative impact on regional and global stability and security," the ministry added.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats touched upon issues of bilateral relations. "The ministers also discussed ways to further strengthen the traditionally friendly Russian-Jordanian relations, reiterated Moscow and Amman’s commitment to closer political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade-and-economic, humanitarian, and other areas," it said.