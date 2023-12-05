US condemns only those coups in which it plays no role, Russian ambassador to Cuba says

HAVANA, December 5. /TASS/. Washington denounces only those coups in which it has no hand in instigating or organizing, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli said in an interview he gave to Cuba’s Prensa Latina news agency.

According to the envoy, the United States condemns "only those coup attempts in which it doesn’t play a role." Referring to the so-called "color revolutions" sponsored by US intelliegence agencies around the globe, Koronelli said that, "Washington turns a blind eye to armed attacks against law enforcement officers and other acts of violence."

To illustrate his remarks, Koronelli recounted the anti-government "Maidan" protests in Ukraine in 2013-2014, in which allegedly peaceful protesters threw Molotov cocktails at policemen, while the Pentagon cautioned the then-Ukrainian leadership against using troops against "civilians." "However, Washington and Brussels [conveniently forgot such high-minded concerns and] took the diametrically opposite approach when the new [Ukrainian] regime launched an ‘anti-terrorism operation’ following the coup, which was in reality a punitive expedition meant to persecute [Kiev’s] own citizens in the Donbass who dissented against the country’s new course," the Cuban news agency quoted the Russian diplomat as saying.