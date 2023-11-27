Restoring relations with Europe can wait, says Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Restoring relations with Europe is not what Russia needs to think about now, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum.

"At this stage we do not need to think at all about how relations with Europe can be restored, I believe," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia should focus thoughts on how not to depend on the actions European politicians were taking "under the influence of Washington."

"We must secure ourselves in all key sectors of our economy and everyday life on which the future of the country depends," he said.