Idea of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt against their interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The idea of relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt contradicts their interests and the goal of establishing peace in the region as a whole, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah.

"The Egyptians have already said publicly that they strongly disagree with solving the Palestinian problem by resettling Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula. This absolutely and obviously contradicts both the interests of Palestinians and Egyptians, and most importantly, it is detrimental to peace in the region," Lavrov said when asked by TASS for comment on the Israeli plan being discussed in the public space for relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt as well as to Canada.

Lavrov said Russia was not familiar with plans for resettling Palestinians from Gaza with Canada’s participation.

"I have not heard about Canada at all, although lately I stopped being surprised by anything reported about Canada's position and actions. I haven't heard about this particular plan. There are many ideas, each of which is aimed at delaying, if not burying, the UN Security Council's decision on the creation of a Palestinian state," Lavrov said.

He believes that before daring to start any "adventures," it is necessary to agree on the implementation of the UN Security Council decision.

"We are very cautious about plans for destroying the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state and for condemning the Palestinians to eternal disfranchised existence. This, of course, will ensure neither peace nor security in the region. It will merely drive the conflict deep inside," he continued. "This will plant more seeds of anger, which will surely germinate before long. Before plotting any further adventures, it is better to get together and agree on how to implement the Security Council's decision. This is the sole way to ensure peace and security in this very complex and explosive region," Lavrov said.