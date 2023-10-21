Russian envoy slams allegations of Moscow’s election influence as ‘outright speculations’

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The United States’ intelligence assessment of Moscow’s alleged attempts to erode public faith in the integrity of elections worldwide is nothing but "a compilation of outright speculations," Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"We are not familiar with such a document. However, as they say it in the West, it is ‘highly likely’ that this piece is a compilation of outright speculations, gossip and Russophobic outbursts," the envoy noted, commenting on related media reports.

"We are not surprised by such insinuations. They are rooted in the administration’s insecurities about the correctness and efficiency of methods of resolving problems both at home and at the international arena. They cannot come to terms with the fact that they are not achieving their proclaimed goals and are losing their position as a world hegemon. And therefore, as it has already become a commonplace, they are looking for someone to put blame on. This role has invariably been assigned to Russia in recent years," Antonov emphasized.

"By casting our country as an adversary, the White House demonstrates disinterest in pragmatic cooperation to address the common challenges facing whole humankind. Washington, with its reckless policies, has driven Russian-American relations into a dead end," the Russian envoy added.

Reuters reported earlier that the US had sent an intelligence assessment to more than 100 countries claiming that Moscow was trying "to erode public faith in the integrity of democratic elections worldwide.".