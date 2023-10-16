Signs indicate US may return nuclear arms to UK — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said in an interview with Russian journalists that there are multiple indications that the US is considering returning nuclear weapons to British soil and this will be taken into account in ensuring Russia’s defense interests.

"There are quite a few indications that the issue of returning US nuclear arms to the UK is actually being considered. Washington’s decision to provide for the financing of upgrades of relevant infrastructure at one of the UK’s military bases is well known," he noted.

"We consider this as a demonstrative and openly provocative signal about the intention of not only avoiding the weakening of so-called joint nuclear missions but also of boosting their potential. This will obviously become another blow to international security and stability, and as well will require that Russia take it into consideration when ensuring its defense interests," the diplomat added.