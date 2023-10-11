Russia to extend energy supplies to Asia — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia intends to extend energy supplies to Asian countries, construct new routes or put existing ones to rights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russian Energy Week.

"We are thinking how to extend the volumes of supplies. We are thinking how either to construct new routes or put those to rights," he said.

Putin noted the launch of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Centre gas pipeline system running through Kazakhstan. He also mentioned that Iran is discussing potential Russian gas deliveries to the country’s market.