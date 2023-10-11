No comment on Russia’s failed bid to win seat on UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no official comment on Russia’s failure to be elected to a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2024-2026, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have no comment," he told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin would comment on the outcome of the vote.

On October 10, Russia came up short in a UN General Assembly election for new UN Human Rights Council members, garnering 83 votes, whereas a candidate country must receive at least 97 votes to become a member.

Russia joined the UN Human Rights Council in 2020 and continued to take part in the work of the international body until April 2022, when the UN General Assembly suspended its membership due to Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.