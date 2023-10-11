Russian troops hammer deployment sites of three Ukrainian army brigades in DPR

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Aircraft of Russia’s Battlegroup South struck the deployment sites of three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Aircraft of the Southern Battlegroup delivered strikes at temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s 28th separate mechanized brigade and a border guard detachment near the settlement of Dyleyevka, 81st air mobile brigade near Seversk and 110th separate mechanized brigade in Avdeyevka," the spokesman said.

In addition, the battlegroup’s assault and army aircraft struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka and Maryinka directions, he said.

The crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on enemy troops in the area of the settlement of Andreyevka. The battlegroup’s squads struck a Ukrainian army stronghold in Spornoye and an enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post in Pervomaiskoye. Artillery squads also hammered a Ukrainian army stronghold and sites of AGS and SPG grenade launcher teams near the settlements of Vesyoloye and Pisetskoye, the spokesman said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian troops wiped out three Ukrainian 120mm mortars in Avdeyevka, Petrovskoye and Pervomaiskoye. They also destroyed six enemy FPV drones and three Mavic UAVs, he said.