Russian peacekeepers to adapt to new conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has changed radically over the past year and the Russian peacekeepers’ activity in the region will be adapted to new conditions, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Karabakh has changed radically over the past year and the Armenian prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] recognized the Karabakh region as Azerbaijani territory at a summit held under the EU aegis in Prague in October 2022 and reaffirmed his position at the summits in Brussels in May and June this year. Therefore, the conditions, under which the Russian peacekeeping contingent was introduced into the region, were substantially adjusted and, amid the mass exodus of the population after the hostilities of September 19-20 this year, the activity of our peacekeepers will be adapted," the Russian diplomat said.

"Some stationary and temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been dismantled. Principal issues related to our peacekeepers, as we have already said, are being discussed with Baku," the spokeswoman said.