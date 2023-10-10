Risk of global conflict growing as West provokes serious crisis, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Western minority has provoked a serious crisis in the world, which is giving rise to the growing risk of an all-out global conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The aggressive, selfish policy of the Western minority has created a serious crisis in international relations. The risk of a global conflict is growing," the top Russian diplomat stressed in an article titled "Observance of the Principles of the UN Charter in Their Entirety and Interconnectedness as Guarantees of Global Peace and Stability."

According to Lavrov, "there is a way out of the current situation." "To begin with, everyone should fully acknowledge their responsibility for the fate of the world in a historical context and not just from a short-term opportunistic, vote-getting outlook geared toward [winning] the next national election," he stressed.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that when signing the UN Charter almost 80 years ago, global leaders "agreed to respect the equality of all countries, recognizing the need for an equal and polycentric world order as a guarantee of their steady, safe development." Lavrov also highlighted the need to make sure that "the spirit of multipolarity enshrined in the UN Charter comes to life."

He emphasized that "an increasing number of countries from the global majority are seeking to strengthen their sovereignty and defend their national interests, traditions, culture and way of life."

Many countries, in his words, "are unwilling to dance to someone else’s tune; they want to make friends and trade with each other and the rest of the world, but only on equal terms and for mutual benefit, being part of a process for forming a multipolar architecture." This is exactly the approach that prevailed at the recent summits of the BRICS group, the Group of 20 and the East Asia Summit, the top Russian diplomat maintained.