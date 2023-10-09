MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A rise in cases of disease is being reported in areas where US biological facilities are deployed in African countries, making their governments reconsider cooperation with the US, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said during a briefing.

"The predictable deterioration of the disease situation near American biosites is forcing the governments of many African states to take another look at the necessity and expediency of cooperation with the United States," Kirillov said.

He pointed out that Metabiota, the Pentagon's largest contractor in Africa, had ceased operations on the continent in 2022 because "the company's illegal practices began to raise too many questions at the level of national governments."