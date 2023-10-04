Ukrainian forces fire over 80 munitions at Belgorod Region in 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, October 4. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired over 80 munitions at Belgorod Region settlements and carried out about 20 drone attacks. About 10 households, an administrative building and several cars were damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"No one was injured after air defense systems were engaged in Belgorod. An administrative budding suffered insignificant damage: the fa·ade was scratched and one window was shattered. A gas pipe was damaged in a hotel complex building - the gas leak has already been eliminated," the governor said.

A fixed-wing drone was downed over the settlement of Golovino; six artillery shells were fired at Solntsevka, three - at Zhuravlyovka, and eight shells were fired at Nekhoteyevka.

"One shrapnel munition was dropped from a drone in Nekhoteyevka. No one was injured and no damage was caused in these settlements. The following damage was discovered in Shishino: shattered window in a private household and three damaged cars," the governor said.

Four mortar shells landed in the Babka settlement. Five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the settlement of Poroz, three were fired at Dronovka, three MLRS munitions were fired at Bezymeno, one mortar shell was fired at Smorodino, two shells were wired at Spodaryushino and four were fired at Kozinka.

"One MLRS munition landed in the settlement of Zamostye. […] Various damage was discovered in four private households: shattered windows, a damaged garage. […] Seven MLRS munitions and one mortar shell were fired at Gora-Podol - three munitions were downed by the air defense system. […] Various damage was registered in five private households: shattered windows, scratched fences and outbuildings, a damaged gas pipeline and a power line. The power line has already been repaired," the governor said.

An explosive device was dropped on the outskirts of the settlement of Prilesye. Three artillery munitions were fired at the settlement of Kolotilovka.

The city of Shebekino was shelled with field artillery: 13 munition landings were registered. One car was damaged. Seven mortar shells were fired at the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka eight were fired at Sereda and five were fired at Murom.