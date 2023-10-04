Russian forces repulse 16 Ukrainian attacks in LPR over week — regional head

LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed 16 Ukrainian attacks in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the week, killing and wounding over 230 enemy troops in the special military operation in Ukraine, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Over the past week, our forces suppressed the enemy’s 19 ground and 18 aerial attempts to attack the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic. In the Berestovoye-Pereyezdnoye sector, they repulsed seven attacks by the enemy, which lost over 40 personnel killed and wounded," the regional head said.

"In the Novodruzhesk-Grigorovka sector, Ukrainian armed formations lost as many as 110 personnel killed and wounded as a result of five unsuccessful breakthrough attempts and in the Volcheyarovka-Ivano-Daryevka section, they lost over 80 troops as a result of four failed attacks," he said.

The Ukrainian military also lost 11 artillery guns and mortars, eight long-term fire emplacements, firing points, signal posts and field ammunition depots and 28 drones ranging from small quadcopters to large aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the LPR head said.