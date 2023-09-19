Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh keep doing their job, but situation not simple — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh keep doing their job, but the situation in the region remains difficult, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The peacekeepers are fulfilling their functions, but the situation remains uneasy," Peskov said.

"We see that, unfortunately, the current surge in tensions and the resumption of hostilities are a serious challenge and a serious threat first and foremost to civilians," Peskov pointed out.

Asked about the possibility of increasing the contingent of Russian peacekeepers, Peskov pointed out: "Proposals are formulated by our military commanders. Of course, this a subject to be coordinated with all countries."

He drew attention to the fact that only military specialists were in a position to say if such an increase in strength would be feasible.

"I repeat once again: our military continues its work in order to really bring this region back to peace," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the start of anti-terrorist measures of local character in Karabakh "in order to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Baku emphasized that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure objects were not its targets.