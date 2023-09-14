Russian-made 'Upyr' FPV drone coming into play on frontlines in Donetsk — developer

YEKATERINBURG, September 14. /TASS/. The "Upyr" ("Ghoul") FPV drone is now being used on battlefields in the Donetsk area of the special military operation, a representative for the drone maker told TASS.

"Now, our Upyr drones are being used in the Donetsk direction as well; as of now, a Ukrainian armed forces’ pickup truck was destroyed by one of these drones. According to information that we receive from military units that use our vehicles, the use of FPV drones forces the enemy to pull its vehicles to more remote positions," the representative said.

Per the representative, FPV drones have also proven themselves effective against enemy speedboats.

"Considering the speed that the Upyr can achieve while chasing a Ukrainian boat, it can even detonate against the water, while the area of effect of even self-made high-explosive charges is such that the enemy personnel aboard have no chance. After a number of speedboats were hit, the Ukrainian forces have become less active, although, previously, their movements between islands were observed quite frequently," he explained.

The drone maker’s representative noted that the drone made it possible to suppress an enemy mortar during an operation to evacuate Russian servicemen, including ones who were wounded.

Developers are able to produce between 300-400 vehicles every month, he said.

"In general, one unit goes through three to four drones per day amid positional warfare without intense action. Everything that we send to the armed forces was paid for with money raised by Russian citizens," the representative said, noting that even a little bit of financing will make it possible to make 1,000 vehicles per month.

The Upyr drone was developed in the Sverdlovsk Region. It has the capability to strike deep behind the frontline, stop ammunition deliveries and destroy armored vehicles in sheltered positions. The drone can carry RPG-7 grenades, RKG-3M anti-tank hand grenades and high explosive charges made directly within the combat zone. Previously, the drone was shipped to units located between Grayvoron and Kherson; its frequent use on one swath of the frontline forced the enemy to move its vehicles five kilometers back. The developers created the 'Udlinitel' ('Extender') flying relay, which increased the drone's range twofold.