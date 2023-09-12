Talks with North Korea to touch on various issues, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang in various spheres, including sensitive ones, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Above all, the issues related to bilateral ties, cooperation, trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges will be discussed. Certainly, there will be an intensive exchange of opinions on the situation in the region and on international affairs in general, because this is of interest both to Putin and to our guest from Pyongyang," the Kremlin official said.

"Naturally, being neighbors, our countries cooperate in certain sensitive spheres which should not be publically revealed or announced," he stressed.

Peskov noted that, if necessary, Russia was ready to discuss the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea. Commenting on the White House cautioning North Korea against selling arms to Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow is not interested in Washington’s remarks in the context of talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We will be guided by the interests of our two countries," he concluded.