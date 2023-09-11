Kremlin does not expect US foreign policy to change after 2024 election

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The US is not budging from its foreign policy track, so it is hard to expect a change of course after election time in America, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Basically, there can't be and never has been a change in Washington's foreign policy course," he said. "Washington has always maintained all the constants in its foreign policy. The constants are well known, the very constants that the Washington-driven Europeans now have crawling on their skin. Therefore, I would not pin any hopes on the American elections," the spokesman explained.

The Kremlin spokesman added that certain nuances may appear. "But I don’t think we can expect some changes for the better, changes in terms of Washington's willingness to listen to the concerns of their counterparts, to take into account their concerns. So far, we do not see such preconditions," he said.