MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. International expert Lubica Blaskova who ran in Slovakia’s 2014 presidential election expressed confidence that the Zaporozhye Region elections to the regional parliament and municipal structures will be legitimate.

"I was at the Lugansk referendum last year. I think, the situation here will be similar. The elections will be legitimate," Blaskova said. "I think that we won’t find anything (any violations - TASS)," she added.

Describing the group of international experts who arrived to observe the Zaporozhye Region elections, the experts stressed that it is comprised of the people who want to know the truth. "The people who are fighting for the truth have gathered here. We are fighting for the truth and believe in a better future," she concluded.

Russia’s nationwide Single Voting Day falls on September 10 in 2023. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will participate in it for the first time since joining Russia. The DPR and LPR will also hold elections to their People’s Councils (parliaments). According to their constitutions, the heads of these two regions are elected by legislators.

In all, elections of various levels are taking place at 85 Russian regions. For instance, 20 regions are voting on local legislators, and 21 regions are electing top officials.