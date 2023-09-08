International observers from seven countries monitor elections in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. International observers from Argentina, Spain, Mexico, the USA, Germany, Serbia and Slovakia are monitoring the elections in the Zaporozhye Region and have met with Galina Katyushchenko, the Chairwoman of the Zaporozhye Region Election Commission on Friday.

During their meeting with the head of the regional election commission, the observers asked how the voting during the elections to the legislative assembly was proceeding. "Voting is held according to the regulations. The members of precinct commissions are divided into groups. All of them have credentials, special sealed boxes for voting, voter lists and ballots," Katyushchenko said.

The head of the regional election commission noted that members of precinct election commissions are accompanied by representatives of law enforcement agencies. She emphasized that law enforcement officers do not interfere with the voting process in any way. "These measures are necessary solely due to the situation we are in. And I will reiterate that 73% of the members from precinct election commissions are women. They need support," Katyushchenko stated.

For the first time, local elections are being held in the Zaporozhye Region as a region of the Russian Federation. At these elections, the citizens of the Zaporozhye Region will elect the Zaporozhye Regional Assembly and local self-governing bodies. Early voting in the region began on August 31, the main election day will be September 10.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day will be held from September 8 to 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part for the first time. Elections at various levels will be held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions, and elections of deputies to legislative bodies in 20 constituent entities.