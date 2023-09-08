Information space of Armenia trending toward negative coverage of Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Armenian media have lately been reporting negatively on Russia, a trend that cannot satisfy either country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Addressing a Russian-Armenian media forum in Yerevan, she said: "I think that neither you nor we can be satisfied with a trend that has recently gained momentum in Armenia’s information space toward the dissemination of one-sided, negative information about Russia and the relationship between Russia and Armenia that is often simply untrue." "No doubt, this contradicts the traditionally friendly communication between the two peoples," the diplomat said in a video address posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.