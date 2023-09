MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu believes that everything in Ukraine depends on what Washington says, not who become a Defense Minister in the republic.

"It does not [depend] on who becomes a Defense Minister. Everything depends on what Washington says. Whatever they say, will be. They [Ukrainian authorities - TASS] can replace ministers every day if they so desire," he said, commenting on the dismissal of Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov.