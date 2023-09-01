West undermining global governance institutions as authority of BRICS, SCO grows — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The attractiveness of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the world stage is growing, while the West is increasingly undermining institutions of global governance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The West is very much undermining institutions of global governance," the top diplomat said at a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). "This is also one of the reasons why there are more and more people who want to join BRICS and the SCO, as they are looking for ways to solve emerging economic and financial problems by bypassing any structures the West inhabits. This is not a quick process, but more and more countries are thinking about it," he pointed out.

As an example of the West's destructive policy, the top diplomat pointed to attempts to "Ukrainianize" the activities of the G20, which was created to solve problems in the world economy and finance. "No issues of foreign and security policy are not included in the mandate of the G20," he recalled. "It would seem that the subject is closed for discussion. But no, during the presidency of India, which holds about 200 useful events on various sectors of the world economy, environment, investment issues, settlement mechanisms and finance, the West raised the issue of Ukraine at each of these events."

Lavrov said that in order for the G20 to start dealing with international crises, its mandate would have to be rewritten, in which case it would also have to discuss "those ongoing conflicts which are rooted in wars unleashed by the West." "But then it will be doing the UN's job, and it will simply undermine the fundamental role of the G20 to make decisions that should stabilize global economic and financial processes," the foreign minister summarized.

Commenting on the possible results of the upcoming G20 summit, Lavrov said that "in any case, there will be no general statement on behalf of all G20 members at the summit, which will not reflect our position." "There is a way of doing things for the president, when, seeing irreconcilable differences for one reason or another, in this case because of the whims of the West, it simply issues a chairman's communique, which does not bind any country to anything it says. But that would not be a good thing, and it is not our choice. Another option is to adopt a document devoted to specific decisions within the purview of the G20, and let everyone say what they may on their own behalf, and then we will part ways," Lavrov concluded.