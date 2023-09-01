Kadyrov slams US sanctions against his mother as 'cynical disregard for ethical norms'

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to include Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, Aimani Kadyrova, in the US sanctions list is a deliberate and cynical disregard for all ethical norms, the head of Chechnya said on his Telegram channel.

"I had already ceased to be surprised by the illogical sanctions decisions of the US and the West. And suddenly again, now my own dear mother has been put on the list. The entire world knows that she is engaged only in charitable activities," Kadyrov said.

In a video published on his Telegram channel, he also demanded that sanctions be lifted from his mother, otherwise US diplomats would not be able to travel to European countries and Russia.

"Well, this only unties our hands. If the [United] States has legitimized such criminal methods for themselves, then we will not place any limits on ourselves. The first and second Chechen [war] campaigns, Georgia, Ukraine - all of these are US projects in the post-Soviet space, not to mention other conflicts around the world, unleashed for contrived reasons. But, if the American criminals got away scot-free [for such crimes] elsewhere, this doesn’t stand a chance with Russia. Let them amuse themselves with their toothless sanctions against us," Kadyrov added.

Earlier, the United States added 11 more individuals to its list of sanctioned Russian individuals, including Aimani Kadyrova. Some of the other newly sanctioned persons include Chechen Prime Minister Muslim Khuchiyev; Zamid Chalaev, commander of Chechen Interior Ministry special police regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov; and Chechen Republic Human Rights Commissioner Mansur Soltayev.