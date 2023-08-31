Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drone to attack workers restoring power in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have attacked a vehicle of workers repairing power lines in the Kherson Region with a kamikaze drone; no casualties have been reported, the administration of the Novokakhovsky municipal district said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Today, on August 31, specialists <...> were working on restoring power supplies in Dnepryany. About 11:55 a.m. [Moscow time], during a drone attack by Ukrainian armed formations, the repairs were suspended. In the vicinity of a substation outside the village, a kamikaze drone <...> hit their elevated work platform. The vehicle was damaged," the statement said.

The crisis center specified that there were no casualties. The village remains without electric power.