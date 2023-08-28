Putin gets updates on special op from commanders, soldiers — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in everything happening in the special military operation zone as he receives information both from army commanders and ordinary soldiers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Commenting on a recent meeting Putin held with the Alyosha tank crew, Peskov said: "The President continues to communicate not only with senior army officers, with our commanders, but he also meets directly with soldiers and junior commanders who [act] on the battlefield."

Putin’s meeting with the Alyosha tank crew was a lengthy and "very detailed" one, the Russian presidential spokesman said. The Russian leader "has a lively interest in everything" and is therefore updated on the latest developments on the frontline, "in terms of battles and the provision of supplies and everyday issues," Peskov added. "He does care deeply about our military and keeps abreast of the latest developments," the Kremlin spokesman underscored.

According to Peskov, it was Putin’s idea to commemorate the Battle of Kursk by holding an awards ceremony for participants in the special military op in the Kursk Region, a land the president said was symbolic. "The date marking [the anniversary of] the Battle of Kursk is sacred for us and it should be a sacred date in world history in general," Peskov emphasized.