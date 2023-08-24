Ukrainian military fires over 90 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 90 munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Ten mortar shells were fired at the Sereda village in the Shebekino Urban District, another five shells were fired at the Krasny settlement, four at the Pankov farmstead and two at the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint," he specified. "Five mortar shells were fired at the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement. <…> The roofs and windows of three private houses were damaged," the governor added.

According to him, the Nekhoteyevka international automobile checkpoint in the Belgorodsky District came under artillery fire. Five shells were fired and an explosive device was dropped on the checkpoint from a drone. "Eight artillery shells were fired at the Krasny Khutor settlement and five at the Ustinka settlement," Gladkov said.

In the Volokonovsky District, the outskirts of the Stary farmstead came under mortar fire. In the Graivoronsky District, eight mortar shells were fired at the Spodaryushino village, six at the Dronovka village and another three at the Poroz village, where a shrapnel shell was also dropped from a drone. "The Kozinka village came under a mortar attack, which involved nine munitions. <…> The facades of nine private houses, as well as their roofs, windows and fences were damaged," the governor noted.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, five artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the Terebreno village. Four artillery shells and a mortar shell were fired at the Vyazovka village and another five artillery shells at the Kilotilovka settlement. In addition, a drone dropped an explosive device on the village. The outskirts of the Zadorozhny settlement also came under artillery fire, which damaged a powerline.