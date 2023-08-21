Two women wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk with use of cluster bombs

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Two women were wounded in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"Two women born in 1960 and 1966 were wounded by a cluster munition in the Petrovsky district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops staged three shelling attacks with the use of cluster munitions on Donetsk on Monday evening.